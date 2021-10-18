Washington County taser-death trial: State presents use of force, taser experts

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday prosecutors played the 911 calls from the day Eurie Martin died back in 2017. The murder trial for three former Washington County deputies reaching the end of its third day. Rhett Scott, Michael Howell, and Henry Copeland responded to a “Suspicious person call” which led to an interaction leaving Martin dead on the scene.

Up until this point, only the state has been presented witnesses. They continued today by bringing in experts on tasers and use of force. Including a GBI agent that trained the three deputies just months before they stopped Eurie Martin.

It started with a 911 call.

Caller: “I got a guy walking off the side of the road here, just walked in my yard. I don’t know where he was crazy, drunk or what. He’s walking back towards Deepstep.”

It ended with 58-year-old Eurie Martin dead.

In addition to presenting the evidence in the case, the state presented several expert witnesses including GBI taser instructor Ryan Carmicheal.

“What its telling you is just what the weapon did. When the trigger was pulled and how long it cycled for when the trigger was pulled,” said Carmicheal.

Carmicheal analyzed data pulled from the tasers of Rhett Scott and Henry Copeland. He explained that after five seconds a taser recycles basically cutting itself off however if a deputy holds down the trigger it keeps releasing volts. Data shows Scott and Copelands tasers cycled 15 different times within about four minutes. The longest length of voltage – 19 seconds from Scott and 13 from Copeland.

The state also brought a use of force expert who says de-escalation by officers would have helped this situation.

“I don’t think there was a crime, enough to stop him for reasonable suspicion,” said John Burden, Use of Force Expert.

“Was Eurie Martin constitutionally entitled to keep walking in your opinion?” said Weathers.

“Yes,” said Burden.

The defense attorneys are expected to begin presenting their witnesses by the middle of this week. The trial is expected to wrap up by Friday.

