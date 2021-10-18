Advertisement

Two charged in shooting outside local Dunkin Donuts that left woman injured

Dunkin
Dunkin(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight over a weapon at a local Dunkin Donuts led to a woman being shot and two being charged on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to 3668 Wheeler Road, Dunkin Donuts in reference to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, they found a female victim had been shot at least one time and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that two individuals were involved in an altercation in the parking lot at which time a subject identified as Rubelash Gilmore, 20, of Augusta, produced a shotgun and fired one shot into the ground.

The second subject, 19-year-old Dahmir Williams of Augusta, and Gilmore began to fight over the weapon and it discharged striking the female victim who was nearby.

Gilmore is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. Williams is being charged with one count of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

