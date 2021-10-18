Traffic roundup: Crashes on CSRA roadways claim three lives in recent days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents have claimed the lives of at least three people on both sides of the Savannah River in recent days in the CSRA.

Gere’s a look at what happened:

Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Aiken County.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at 2:24 p.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway North at Keys Pond Road. The driver is identified as Harry Snipes, 80, of Johnston.

Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Columbia Highway when it left the road to the right, hit a tree and overturned on its side. Snipes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Snipes was pronounced dead on the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry to determine his cause of death.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

Orangeburg County wreck claims driver’s life

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident that left one person dead in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling south on I-95 near mile marker 87 at 11:30 p.m. Friday. The driver went off the road to the left and the vehicle overturned in some water.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and is deceased.

This accident is still under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

Moped rider fatally struck on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta moped rider has died after he was struck by a car Thursday night on Deans Bridge Road.

Brian Gilyard, 30, was riding a moped southbound on Deans Bridge Road at mile marker 11 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:45 p.m.

No autopsy will be done but the coroner’s office is investigating the traffic fatality.

