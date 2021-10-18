Screven County students return to normal operations

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masks will be encouraged but not required as students in Screven County return to normal operations this week.

Starting Monday, school district leaders made the decision to return to normal operations from a state of “enhanced mitigation.” The decision was made based on current low levels of community spread of coronavirus “and the fact that we have had extremely low numbers of cases in our schools over the past 5 weeks,” the district said.

Two significant changes in the procedures are that solid-colored masks will be encouraged, but not required, and the district “will utilize the flexibility in quarantining that has been granted to schools” by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will continue to follow Department of Public Health guidelines, which require individuals to stay home for 10 days since symptoms first appeared and be fever-free, without use of fever-reducing medications, for 24 hours before returning to school.

Students entering the schools will have their temperature checked each day. Schools will continue to use physical distancing when possible and encourage proper hygiene practices, such as washing hands regularly and using hand sanitizer. Schools may modify school day activities and transitions to limit contact between groups of students. Students and staff should self-monitor daily for COVID-19 symptoms.

All school buildings will be sanitized daily. School buses will be sanitized after each route. High-touch surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day. Cafeterias will be sanitized between servings.

See the full explanation of procedures at https://sites.google.com/.../scss-return-to-school.../home.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.