Queen crowned on record-breaking weekend at local fair

From right: 2021 Miss Georgia Carolina State Fair Davis Wash and Fair Queen and Exchange Club...
From right: 2021 Miss Georgia Carolina State Fair Davis Wash and Fair Queen and Exchange Club of Augusta President John Tudor.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia-Carolina State Fair says it saw a record-breaking opening weekend, when it crowned Davis Wash as the 2021 Miss Georgia Carolina State Fair.

Grayson Brackett was first runner-up and Ryann Cranshaw was second runner-up.

Wash will go on to compete in the Georgia Association of Agricultural Fairs in January.

The fair will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with rides running until 11. Sunday will be the final day.

“We are thrilled and delighted that big fun has returned this year to the CSRA and has been so well-received by our patrons,” said fair Manager Joe Taylor.

In addition, the Richmond County Health Department will be offering COVID 19 vaccines from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone receiving the vaccine during these times will get free admission for themselves and their families.

There will be other admission specials every day, fair organizers said.

Anyone under 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult, fair organizers said.

