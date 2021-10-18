Presentation to focus on design of new James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority will host a final design presentation of the New James Brown Arena plans this Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St.

As the project advances from conceptual design to the construction documents phase, this presentation will unveil the evolution of the design to the city of Augusta, civic leaders, stakeholders and the general public.

The Coliseum Authority will be assisted by the project team consisting of Russell S.P.A.C.E. Venues as the owner’s representative/program manager and Perkins & Will as the design team lead.

“The New James Brown Arena is the centerpiece, but this project will bring so much more to the community,” said Cedric Johnson, chairman of the authority. “The addition of green space and public plazas, meeting rooms, ballroom and roof terraces and enhancements to the Bell Auditorium will transform the Augusta Entertainment Complex into a true reflection of our world-class city.”

Since January 2020, the authorities has held a series of meetings at certain milestones to keep the public informed as the project advanced through the design phases.

The project includes the more than 10,000-seat new arena, the Bell Auditorium expansion, a Great Hall connecting the buildings, public plazas, public art program, green space featuring a promenade, parking lots and right-of-way improvements.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Katie Cason, katie.cason@spectraxp.com.

