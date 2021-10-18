One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident that left one person dead in Aiken County.

Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on U.S. 1 when the driver ran off the road to the right, hit a tree, and overturned on its side.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The SCHP is still investigating this crash.

