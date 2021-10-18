Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Separating COVID-19 fact and fiction

By Richard Rogers
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It seems like hardly a day goes by that the world doesn’t receive some sort of COVID-19 update. For nearly two years now, we’ve been leaning on the medical experts at AU Health to help us separate fact from fiction about the virus.

Dr. Jose Vazquez is the chief of infections diseases at AU Health, and he’s become a familiar face during the pandemic on News 12.

He stopped by, one on one with Richard Rogers, to tell us where we are now when it comes to fighting the pandemic.

