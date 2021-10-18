One dead after house fire in Aiken

Aiken, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of an Aiken man following a house fire.

Officials say the fire was reported at 4:57 pm in the 100 block of Whispering Pines Terrace in Aiken. Upon getting there, officials say James West, 65, was found unresponsive inside his home.

West was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. West’s body will be autopsied in Newberry.

The Coroner says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

