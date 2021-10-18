Advertisement

‘Keep the old, and bring the new in it’: Rebranding Ruben’s department store

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ruben’s department store has been in business for more than a century!

Whether big and tall, or short and small: Ruben’s fits them all. They’ve sold everything from hats and ties, to dresses and jewelry.

But now they’re looking to switch things up.

“Ruben’s has been on Broad Street for 124 years,” Jeff said.

“I recently ran into a lady that told me her grandmother bought her first Easter dress for her, here at Ruben’s and the lady I spoke to was older than me,” Bonnie said.

Bonnie and Jeff own Ruben’s, and they say they’re using old and new fashion trends to re-brand their company.

“We believe in tradition, we love history,” Bonnie said.

“A combination of everything, old and new, and everything that’s going forward,” Jeff said.

They say from brand new vintage items from the 70s and 80s to the new and latest fashion trends. They say the goal is to create new and different looks, becoming more relevant to the younger generation and newer people in town.

“Neither one of us wants to retire and we need to bring younger people on board to help now,” Bonnie said. “So we are creating a new look, we are going to keep the old and bring the new in with it.”

They say they’re hoping for a collective mix of both fun and interesting things.

“We are going to be one of the most fun places to come and visit,” Bonnie said. “With good customer service...” Jeff added.

A service, they say, that will build even more trust and long-lasting relationships.

“That’s important to us,” Bonnie said.

Bonnie and Jeff say they’re looking to build a staff to help them bring their vision to reality. If you’re interested, they say you can give them a call at (706) 722-6671.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County Sheriffs Office Fire
Authorities investigate fire at Burke County Sheriff’s Office
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
'We're trying to keep the racing history alive': drivers reunite at former Augusta NASCAR track
‘Trying to keep the racing history alive’: Track drivers reunite
earthquake measures
2.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Lincolnton
Robert Santell Pernell Jr.
Authorities seek suspect in Barnwell County triple shooting

Latest News

One on One with Richard Rogers
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Separating COVID-19 fact and fiction
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Georgia-Carolina State Fair
Georgia-Carolina State Fair opens: What you need to know
Samantha and Elsie Napier share breast cancer journey.
Mother, daughter share breast cancer experience and encourage early detection