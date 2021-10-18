‘Keep the old, and bring the new in it’: Rebranding Ruben’s department store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ruben’s department store has been in business for more than a century!

Whether big and tall, or short and small: Ruben’s fits them all. They’ve sold everything from hats and ties, to dresses and jewelry.

But now they’re looking to switch things up.

“Ruben’s has been on Broad Street for 124 years,” Jeff said.

“I recently ran into a lady that told me her grandmother bought her first Easter dress for her, here at Ruben’s and the lady I spoke to was older than me,” Bonnie said.

Bonnie and Jeff own Ruben’s, and they say they’re using old and new fashion trends to re-brand their company.

“We believe in tradition, we love history,” Bonnie said.

“A combination of everything, old and new, and everything that’s going forward,” Jeff said.

They say from brand new vintage items from the 70s and 80s to the new and latest fashion trends. They say the goal is to create new and different looks, becoming more relevant to the younger generation and newer people in town.

“Neither one of us wants to retire and we need to bring younger people on board to help now,” Bonnie said. “So we are creating a new look, we are going to keep the old and bring the new in with it.”

They say they’re hoping for a collective mix of both fun and interesting things.

“We are going to be one of the most fun places to come and visit,” Bonnie said. “With good customer service...” Jeff added.

A service, they say, that will build even more trust and long-lasting relationships.

“That’s important to us,” Bonnie said.

Bonnie and Jeff say they’re looking to build a staff to help them bring their vision to reality. If you’re interested, they say you can give them a call at (706) 722-6671.

