George Floyd attorney to hold presser demanding charges against deputies in Sutherland death

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Civil Rights attorney whose clients include George Floyd’s family is set to hold a news conference demanding criminal charges be filed against two former Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies in connection to the death of Jamal Sutherland.

Attorney Ben Crump will be holding the press conference on Tuesday at noon outside the office of Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

Wilson announced in July that her office would not file charges against Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle.

“His death raises questions about how people with a mental illness receive treatment within the criminal justice system and what alternative strategies could have saved Sutherland’s life,” Crump said.

Wilson said Sutherland’s death was wrong and that it should not have happened. But she said she could not bring criminal charges against the former deputies because she would not be able to prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt.

For Tuesday’s press conference, Crump, Sutherland’s family and their attorney Carl Soloman and Rev. Nelson Rivers with the National Action Network are expected to speak. The legal team is also planning to hold a rally Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Alfred Williams Community Center in North Charleston.

