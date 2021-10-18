Gas prices getting higher and higher in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The average price of regular unleaded fuel in the Peach State now sits at $3.12 per gallon after jumping over 8 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.

Although prices also jumped 8 cents in Augusta, they started out lower than the rest of the state, so gas here is running $3.09 per gallon Monday, according to AAA. That’s up from $2.95 a month ago and $2 a year ago.

Gas costs an average of $3.16 per gallon Monday in Atlanta, Macon and Columbus, and $3.25 in Savannah.

Georgia gas prices are 18.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.15 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Across the river in South Carolina, gas prices rose 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $3.07 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

It’s the highest gas price since Oct. 18, 2013, when the price-per-gallon stood at $3.13.

Drivers in Aiken and Edgefield counties are getting a price break, though, with local prices averaging only $3.03 per gallon.

GasBuddy head petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said the price of oil continues to “drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty.”

He says OPEC is holding back oil production despite strong global oil demand.

Until several bottlenecks ease, “we’ll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices,” DeHaan said. “The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.”

From reports by WARD/WAGT, WTVM and WCSC