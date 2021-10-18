Advertisement

Deputies seek public’s help finding aggravated assault suspect

Christopher Carter,
Christopher Carter,
Oct. 18, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault earlier this month.

In addition to releasing a photo of suspect Christopher Carter, 19, authorities described him as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pound with black hair and brown eyes.

He’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Buckingham Court, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Anderson at 706-821-1440 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

