Crews hoist final section of dismantled shipwreck off Ga. coast

The final section of the Golden Ray wreck is hoisted on Oct. 16, 2021, in St. Simons Sound.
The final section of the Golden Ray wreck is hoisted on Oct. 16, 2021, in St. Simons Sound.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The operation to lift the final section of the Golden Ray wreck began in St. Simons Sound off the Georgia coast.

Pollution response teams recovered debris during lifting operations to dismantle the cargo ship that capsized a little over two years ago while laden with cars.

Wreck removal personnel began lifting Section Four, the final section of the Golden Ray wreck, on Saturday.

A weight-shedding team planned to remove several vehicles as required to reduce the overall weight of the section prior to landing it on a dry-dock barge. Once lifted, the salvage master and the response engineering team planned to assess the condition of the bottom of the section, survey any damage and potentially modify the cradle system to allow for the secure loading and transport of the section to a local response facility for partial dismantling.

Tugs were to haul the barge to a recycling facility in Louisiana pending a favorable weather window.

Approximately 12 response vessels recovered several pieces of debris and deployed sorbent boom outriggers to deal with oil sheens observed during lifting operations on Saturday.

Survey teams continue to recover debris along shorelines and from marsh areas near the wreck. All debris is sorted, catalogued and disposed of according to the response debris plan.

