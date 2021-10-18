Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Select Augusta-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are testing a new beverage: Cloudberry Sunjoy.

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of Chick-fil-A’s classic lemonade and sweet tea with flavors of cloudberry and cherry blossom.

Cloudberries have a unique flavor that’s trending right now, since it’s both sweet and tart, according to the company.

“Many of our guests may not be familiar with the cloudberry fruit,” says Tiffany Samuels from the Chick-fil-A menu development team. “We love its delicate flavor. These unique berries are sweet and tart, similar to raspberries.”

The Cloudberry Sunjoy starts at $2.09.

This is the first time Chick-fil-A is testing a new Sunjoy blend since officially adding Sunjoy to menus this past spring. It was formerly a popular unofficial off-menu beverage combination.

