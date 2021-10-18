Advertisement

Burke County Sheriff responds to storage shed fire destroying records

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A storage shed at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office burnt down leaving the historical data and old case files inside destroyed.

“It’s going to be the records shed, the records shed. Get across the street. Fully engulfed,” said Burke County dispatch. “We’ve got gallons of gas in that shed as well.”

The Burke County Sheriff's Office storage shed can be seen ablaze soon after the fire broke out.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office storage shed can be seen ablaze soon after the fire broke out.(WRDW)

Burke County dispatch responded to the fire Saturday night. The sheriff said Monday it all started with a cigarette.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says this situation makes it clear they need more space. You can look straight through what used to be the wall to the storage unit and see hundreds of charred papers, manila folders and other random storage items. Sheriff Williams says he wants all of these documents, to be kept inside to prevent another potentially dangerous situation like this from happening again.

The law for the retention of records explains how long files, evidence and cases need to be kept. And they must be kept in an office or storage area but it does not specify what the storage area needs to be.

“I don’t think that we were storing any files in violation of those record retention policies. It’s just a situation where we’re out of space and we kept some records inside the building and certain ones in the storage unit,” he said.

The open cases, personnel files, evidence and more important files are inside. But their storage unit is filled with thousands of old case files, some old evidence, historical data and old docket booklets. The shed is just that – there are no sprinkler systems, fire alarms, nothing despite what’s kept inside.

“They were not fire retardant walls or fire-rated walls but we do not believe that that was necessary for the types of files they have stored there,” he said.

Sheriff Williams says on Saturday night there was only one person working in the administration building and because everything went into flames so fast the guards on duty at the detention center did not see it on their rounds. But there’s constant security video which shows two people driving by who got out, tried to put the fire out and got help.

“It’s not the end of the world, it’s a great loss but we just need to find a way to recover from it,” he said.

Sheriff Williams says he’s been talking to commissioners to work out exactly what they’ll do in the future. We reached out to them to find out more. Sheriff Williams says he will release the surveillance video once the entire investigation is complete.

This was the aftermath on Oct. 18, 2021, after a fore broke out in a Burke County Sheriffs...
This was the aftermath on Oct. 18, 2021, after a fore broke out in a Burke County Sheriffs Office storage shed. The fire was blamed on cigarettes.(WRDW)
