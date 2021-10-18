Attention, shoppers: Augusta Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least before the pandemic, the Black Friday shopping frenzy was pushing itself into Thanksgiving Day, when many stores were open in the evening or even during the day.

The management of Augusta Mall says that won’t be the case this year.

The mall was be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“We hope this will allow our tenants, shoppers and employees to spend more time with friends, family and loved ones,” the mall said in a Facebook post.

“Black Friday remains a cherished tradition and we look forward to opening our doors at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 26 to kick off the holiday shopping season,” the post said.

Extended hours will begin Dec. 10 and run through Christmas Eve “to provide ample time for our community to purchase gifts (without the worry of delayed shipping issues) in person or via curbside-pickup,” the mall said.

