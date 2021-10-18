Advertisement

Attention, shoppers: Augusta Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Augusta Mall
Augusta Mall
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least before the pandemic, the Black Friday shopping frenzy was pushing itself into Thanksgiving Day, when many stores were open in the evening or even during the day.

The management of Augusta Mall says that won’t be the case this year.

The mall was be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

MORE | ‘Keep the old, and bring the new in it’: Rebranding Ruben’s department store

“We hope this will allow our tenants, shoppers and employees to spend more time with friends, family and loved ones,” the mall said in a Facebook post.

“Black Friday remains a cherished tradition and we look forward to opening our doors at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 26 to kick off the holiday shopping season,” the post said.

Extended hours will begin Dec. 10 and run through Christmas Eve “to provide ample time for our community to purchase gifts (without the worry of delayed shipping issues) in person or via curbside-pickup,” the mall said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County Sheriffs Office Fire
Authorities investigate fire at Burke County Sheriff’s Office
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
'We're trying to keep the racing history alive': drivers reunite at former Augusta NASCAR track
‘Trying to keep the racing history alive’: Track drivers reunite
earthquake measures
2.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Lincolnton
Robert Santell Pernell Jr.
Authorities seek suspect in Barnwell County triple shooting

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Gas prices getting higher and higher in Georgia, South Carolina
Ruben's Department Store
‘Keep the old, and bring the new in it’: Rebranding Ruben’s department store
Gavel
Unvaccinated SRS workers go to court in a battle to keep jobs
U.S. Capitol
D.C. roundup: Scott on McMaster, Wilson on vaccines and Allen on border