Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Fall temperatures and lots of sunshine in store for the upcoming work week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the cold front from yesterday has passed, we’re going to definitely be feeling like fall with highs sticking to the low to mid 70s over the next few days. Morning temperatures will also be chilly in the low to mid 40s over the next few days.

Morning Low Temps
Morning Low Temps(WRDW)

Definitely make sure to grab the jacket before church this morning. We’ll stay nice and sunny this afternoon with low dew points which will help prevent our highs from warming all too much, only reaching into the low 70s.

Winds are forecasted to be calm by Monday morning which means even colder temperatures in the low 40s to possibly upper 30s north of I-20 as radiational cooling will be likely. Temperatures Monday afternoon will remain in the low to mid 70s but we’ll notice a small warming trend by the end of next week with afternoon and morning temps returning to normal. The drier and sunny pattern will last through the next 7 days as well. Enjoy the fall temps! Keep it here for the latest updates.

5 Day High Temperatures
5 Day High Temperatures(WRDW)

