Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the cold front from yesterday has passed, we’re going to definitely be feeling like fall with highs sticking to the low to mid 70s over the next few days. Morning temperatures will also be chilly in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s over the next few days.

5 Day Lows (WRDW)

For the rest of the afternoon we’ll stay nice and sunny with cooler than average highs in the low 70s. Winds will be calming down as we get closer to dinner time and staying light through the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will fall to the 50s by midnight and eventually the upper 30s and low 40s by tomorrow morning.

If you’re inside of Bobby Jones you’ll likely stay in the low to mid 40s tomorrow morning but Bush Field and more rural locations along and north of I-20 will likely reach the upper 30s. Either way the jacket will definitely be needed as your heading out the door tomorrow morning.

Lows by Monday Morning (WRDW)

Temperatures Monday afternoon will remain in the low to mid 70s but we’ll notice a small warming trend by the end of next week with afternoon and morning temps returning to normal. The drier and sunny pattern will last through the next 7 days as well. Enjoy the fall temps! Keep it here for the latest updates.

5 Day Highs (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.