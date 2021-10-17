Crews battle fire at Burke County Sheriff’s Office

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County EMA and Fire Department battled an overnight fire at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a resident noticed the fire and notified the detention center. EMA crews arrived to find the building fully engulfed, but later contained the flames to the outdoor records storage shed.

The sheriff’s office says though no one was hurt, they lost several important files related to criminal cases, former employees, arrest data, and BCSO equipment.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.