Crews battle fire at Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Burke County Sheriffs Office Fire
Burke County Sheriffs Office Fire(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County EMA and Fire Department battled an overnight fire at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a resident noticed the fire and notified the detention center. EMA crews arrived to find the building fully engulfed, but later contained the flames to the outdoor records storage shed.

The sheriff’s office says though no one was hurt, they lost several important files related to criminal cases, former employees, arrest data, and BCSO equipment.

'We're trying to keep the racing history alive': drivers reunite at former Augusta NASCAR track
