Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office looking for man involved in triple shooting Saturday night

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a triple shooting Saturday night in Barnwell County.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office issued three Attempted Murder warrants and a warrant for Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime on Robert Santell Pernell, Jr., 20, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 11:34 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting incident on Mitchell Lane in Williston, S.C. The investigation revealed three victims who sustained gunshot wounds and were transported for treatment.

Anyone having any information related to this incident or on the whereabouts of Pernell, please contact Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office at 803-541-1078. You may also contact SLED Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372. A reward is being offered for the arrest of Pernell.

