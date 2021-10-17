Advertisement

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Lincolnton

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 2.1 magnitude earth quake in Lincolnton.

According to the USGS, the earth quake happened sometime around 3 a.m. this morning.

The earth quake was reported nearby Elijah Clark State Park, right by the border of Georgia and South Carolina.

Just last December, people living in Lincolnton experienced a similar 2.4 magnitude quake.

If you felt any of the shaking, you can let the USGA know here.

