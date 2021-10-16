Advertisement

Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police chief in Alabama says four people are wounded after a shooting near a high school football game Friday night.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters the shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The chief says two of the four people shot were juveniles.

All four went to hospitals where one was reported in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately announced. Police say witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pile of fifty and one hundred dollar bills.
North Augusta woman wins $300K on lottery scratch ticket
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
GBI alum sheds light on clash with cops that left man on life support
Augusta moped rider dies in fatal Deans Bridge Road crash
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash
Paulette Sims
Allendale woman found guilty in deadly double stabbing

Latest News

Milwaukee Police are searching for missing three-year-old Major P. Harris, who was last seen...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Four shot outside high school football game
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon
In this Oct. 12, 2021, photo, David and Wendy Mills, parents of Kailee Mills who was killed...
Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash ‘epidemic’