Advertisement

One dead after single vehicle accident in Orangeburg County

A northwest Iowa collision with a semitrailer has fatally injured two people in a pickup truck.
A northwest Iowa collision with a semitrailer has fatally injured two people in a pickup truck.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident that left one person dead in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling South on I-95 near mile marker 87 at 11:30 p.m. last night. The driver went off the road to the left and overturned in some water.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and is deceased.

This accident is still under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pile of fifty and one hundred dollar bills.
North Augusta woman wins $300K on lottery scratch ticket
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
GBI alum sheds light on clash with cops that left man on life support
Augusta moped rider dies in fatal Deans Bridge Road crash
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash
Paulette Sims
Allendale woman found guilty in deadly double stabbing

Latest News

Port of Savannah backed up
Ga. Ports Authority says port congestion will not affect Christmas shopping
Georgia port authority
Ga. Ports Authority says port congestion will not affect Christmas shopping
Grovetown residential structure fire
Crews respond to residential structure fire in Grovetown
Washington County taser-death trial
Washington County body/dash cam examined in taser-death trial