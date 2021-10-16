One dead after single vehicle accident in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident that left one person dead in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling South on I-95 near mile marker 87 at 11:30 p.m. last night. The driver went off the road to the left and overturned in some water.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and is deceased.

This accident is still under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

