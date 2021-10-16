Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw lows in the mid to low 60s this morning with some patchy areas of dense fog. Winds were light out of the southwest. A cold front is expected to move through this afternoon bringing the chance for a few isolated showers. Most of the area should stay completely dry, so I’d keep any outdoor plans you may have. Highs this afternoon will be coolest in the western CSRA (mid 70s) and warmest in the eastern CSRA (low to mid 80s). Winds will be breezy throughout the day as the front moves through.

Winds will start out of the west between 10-15 mph and then turn out of the northwest behind the front between 10-15 mph. Gusts over 20 mph will be possible and a lake wind advisory is in effect for a few of our central and eastern counties from 5 PM this afternoon until 8 AM Sunday morning.

Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the CSRA. (WRDW)

Behind the front looks like true fall weather with lows near 50 early tomorrow morning and highs in the low to mid 70s by tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

You will need a jacket Monday morning. Lows will chilly, be down in the mid and upper 40s early Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s.

Another chilly start early Tuesday with lows in the mid 40s. Sunny skies and seasonal highs in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. Dry weather sticks around most of the next week with slightly warmer temperatures past Tuesday.

The jacket will be needed over the next few mornings with lows in the 40s. (WRDW)

