Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw lows in the mid to low 60s this morning with some patchy areas of dense fog and winds were light out of the southwest. In the afternoon a cold front moved through the region clearing up the skies and brining breezy conditions. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the region until 8:00 AM Sunday morning. Winds still have the potential this evening to gust between 15- 25 MPH with sustained winds between 10-15.

Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the CSRA. (WRDW)

Now that the front has passed we’re going to definitely be feeling like fall with highs over the next few days sticking to the low to mid 70s. Morning temperatures will also be chilly in the low to mid 40s over the next few days.

As far as tonight goes winds should keep temperatures slightly warmer than the low 40s but if the winds die down overnight then there will be the potential for some areas to experience low 40s. Definitely make sure to grab the jacket before church in the morning. We’ll stay nice and sunny throughout tomorrow afternoon but thanks to low dew points our temperatures won’t warm all that much, only reaching the low 70s.

Morning Low Temps (WRDW)

Winds are forecasted to be lighter to calm by Monday morning which means even cooler temperatures in the low 40s to possibly upper 30s north of I-20. Temperatures Monday afternoon will remain in the low to mid 70s but we’ll notice a small warming trend by the end of next week with afternoon and morning temps returning to normal. The drier and sunny pattern will last through the next 7 days as well. Enjoy the fall temps!

5 Day High Temperatures (WRDW)

