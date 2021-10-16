Advertisement

Crews respond to residential structure fire in Grovetown

Grovetown residential structure fire
Grovetown residential structure fire(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Department of Public Safety Fire Rescue Division responded to a residential structure fire Friday night at 7502 Senators Ridge Drive.

According to Grovetown Department of Public Safety, firefighters were called to the scene at 7:54 p.m. and have since put out the blaze.

The fire was contained to that one home and there are no injuries to report.

If you’re driving in that area, you’re asked to use caution or seek an alternate route as emergency crews are still in the roadway.

