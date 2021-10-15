Updated Richmond County Redistricting Committee public hearing schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee is seeking public comment on the redistricting of the Augusta Commission and the Richmond County Board of Education districts.

The Redistricting Committee consists of: 4 members of the Augusta Commission, 4 members of the Board of Education, and 4 members of the Local Legislative Delegation. The Committee members were chosen by colleagues from their respective governing authorities.

The State of Georgia Redistricting Office prepared a draft district map that restructured the local districts based on the 2020 Census Data. Prior to discussing or making changes to the draft district map, the Committee is seeking input and comments from the public. All meetings begin at 6 p.m.

As such, public hearings will be held on this matter on the following dates:

Monday, October 18, 2021 Belair K-8, 3925 Harper Franklin Avenue

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Diamond Lakes Elementary School, 4153 Windsor Spring Road

Monday, October 25, 2021 Academy of Richmond County, 910 Russell Street

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Wheeless Road Elementary School, 2530 Wheeless Road

Citizen sign up for speaking at the public hearing will be available from 5:30 PM until 6:00 PM on the date set for the hearing. Citizens appearing in person may sign up at the venue and citizens appearing virtually may sign up by calling 706-826-1304 between the times listed above.

Each citizen signing up to speak will be allotted 2 minutes. Additional information about Redistricting is available at the Redistricting Website at www.augustaga.gov/redistricting. The public hearings will be streamed live and a link will be available on the Redistricting Website. For more information, contact the Board of Elections Office at 706-821-2340.

