In upcoming trial over Arbery death, racial reckoning looms large

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - As three white men prepare to stand trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, many in the slain Black man’s Georgia hometown see the case as a reckoning for the local justice system.

Arbery was chased and fatally shot in February 2020 after Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, saw him running in their neighborhood near the port city of Brunswick.

More than two months passed before the McMichaels and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were charged with murder in the case.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday.

For many, it’s not just the white defendants on trial, but rather a justice system that allowed them to remain free for weeks after they pursued and killed a Black man.

Charges weren’t filed until after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved.

Gregory McMichael was a former police officer, and the father and son cited the state’s citizen arrest law for their actions, claiming they thought Arbery was a burglar.

The GBI entered the case after videos of the incident went viral and fueled protests across the country against the slayings of Black people, especially by white police officers. Some of those protests and signs of solidarity were in the CSRA, where Arbery has family ties and is buried.

Then-District Attorney Jackie Johnson has since been charged with shielding the suspects from prosecution in the case.

The case also sparked reform of the state’s citizen arrest law.

Preparing for the trial

About 1,000 people have gotten a summons for when jury selection starts Monday, and community leaders are preparing for the crowds that could be coming during the trial.

They held a town hall meeting Thursday to tell the public what they’re doing and let people voice their concerns.

“This is the first time we’ve dealt with something to the scale,” said local resident Terri Bennett.

Authorities emphasized that the law enforcement around the area during the trial would be local.

“We’re not going to have federal officers running around and the National Guard running around,” said Glynn County Police Department Capt. Jeremiah Bergquist. “This is local in our community and we feel up to the task to handle the challenge and we’re humbled for that opportunity and take great pride in that.”

Authorities said two assembly permits have been filed by two different groups. They say one is a “justice coalition group” and the other is a group of local residents.

A member of the Arbery family was also at the meeting to encourage the community to come together ahead of the trial.

“All we’re asking for is justice for Ahmaud,” said his aunt Diann Jackson. “I don’t want anybody to feel like they got to be scared in our community. We’ve been here all of our lives. You know what I’m saying? And I don’t want people to feel like they’ve got to be scared. Ain’t nothing going to happen here. We’re going to get justice go ahead. ... This is going be something that we’re going to live with the rest of our lives. ... This is the day we’re going to never forget.”

