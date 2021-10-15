Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties on Friday released their COVID-19 statistics for the past week.
Here’s a look at the numbers for the week ending Oct. 15:
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 4 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Diamond Lakes, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 0 positive students, 39 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hains, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Monte Sano, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Warren Road, 2 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Willis Foreman, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Langford, 1 positive student, 23 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 1 positive student, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Pine Hill, 6 positive students, 37 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tutt, 1 positive student, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 5 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Davidson, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 8 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Columbia County School System
The district has 28,570 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 5 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
- Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lewiston, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
- South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Grovetown, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Alternative School 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 1 positive employee
