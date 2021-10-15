Records show Murdaugh had gunshot wound, tested positive for drugs

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Medical records provided by Alex Murdaugh’s spokesperson show that the former lawyer did have a gunshot wound on his head following the alleged suicide-for-hire plot.

Murdaugh’s attorneys say he asked someone he knew, Curtis Smith, to shoot him in the head in an attempt to allow his living son Buster to collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Smith and his attorney said he did not shoot Murdaugh and instead tried to keep the gun away from him. Both Smith and Murdaugh are facing charges related to the alleged insurance fraud scheme.

WIS obtained the records from a spokesperson for Murdaugh that say he had injuries to the back of his head and was admitted to a Savannah hospital ICU. The documents state Murdaugh immediately lost his vision after the shooting but that it slowly returned over time.

A CT scan of Murdaugh’s head showed a skull fracture and “underlying small subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage”, meaning he had bleeding on his brain, according to the documents.

A drug screening of Murdaugh’s blood showed a positive result for opiates and barbiturates. Murdaugh’s attorneys have said that their client has been addicted to opioids for 20 years.

The documents provided also show that Murdaugh was airlifted from Hampton to Savannah and that the Hampton County EMS say “two wounds to the back of the patient’s” head and the bleeding was “controlled” by the time he was being airlifted but there was “heavy matting of congealed blood in the patient’s hair” that made it difficult for medical professionals to assess the injury.

Smith’s lawyers maintain their client was the “fall guy” in this case and in an interview this week Smith said, “If I had shot him, he’d be dead.”

Murdaugh stuck in Florida until next week

Meanwhile, an extradition hearing won’t take place until next week for Murdaugh after his latest arrest.

On Thursday morning, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took Alex Murdaugh into custody upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando.

He was arrested on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to SLED.

It wasn’t his first arrest, as he faces other charges in South Carolina.

These latest charges stem from a SLED investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Murdaugh has been taken to Orange County Corrections in Florida, where he will be held until he receives an extradition hearing.

Upon extradition being granted or waived, he will be brought back to South Carolina to receive a bond hearing.

A spokesperson for Murdaugh says he’d be back in Beaufort on Friday for the hearing.

However, authorities in Florida said Friday there would not be any extradition hearing right away. They said it would happen next week, probably Wednesday or Thursday.

Satterfield died in February 2018, and according to the wrongful-death legal settlement, she died from injuries she suffered after a “trip and fall accident” that reportedly happened at Murdaugh’s home.

Her death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division after a coroner found an inconsistency in the injuries she suffered.

Satterfield’s children said they never received the more than $4 million settlement that was reached in a wrongful-death case.

An attorney who Murdaugh referred to his late housekeeper’s children said he was deceived and lied to by Murdaugh as he was representing the children in their mother’s death settlement case.

Attorneys representing Murdaugh released a statement on the new charges.

“We have not seen the warrants but have been informed that he is charged with two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses relating to the settlement proceeds from the estate of Gloria Satterfield,” Harpootlian and Griffin said in the statement. “Alex intends to fully cooperate with this investigation, as he has with the investigation into the murder of his wife and son. He deeply regrets that his actions have distracted from the efforts to solve their murders.”

Attorney Eric Bland said Satterfield’s sons, whom he represented in their lawsuit over the missing settlement money, are grateful and feel satisfaction, but not closure.

“They are not at peace with their mother’s death,” he said. “They can’t be. All of this has brought up this fresh scab and picked it. So no, they are not at peace.”

He said he expects “many more charges,” possibly federal charges, to come.

As for the circumstances of Satterfield’s death, Bland said everything he has learned is consistent with dogs tripping her down brick stairs at the family property.

“Those are about eight very steep brick stairs that are round and pointed, pointed with a sharp edge, so it’s consistent with a fall,” he said.

Satterfield’s survivors called Murdaugh’s arrest “a very good start to holding everyone accountable who either participated knowingly or breached their duties.”

Their statement said: “The bottom line is no one is above the law.”

String of problems

It’s been a rough few months for the Murdaugh family.

Murdaugh has been accused of stealing funds from his own law firm, from which he resigned in early September, the day before he was wounded in a shooting along a Hampton County road.

Investigators say that shooting was an insurance fraud scheme designed to provide a $10 million death settlement for Murdaugh’s surviving son. Murdaugh and a second man, Curtis Smith, have been charged in the alleged plot.

Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul, were gunned down at the family’s rural Colleton County hunting property back in June.

After the shooting, Murdaugh announced his resignation from his law firm and his intention to enter rehab for substance-abuse treatment.

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended Murdaugh’s license to practice law in Septmber.

Murdaugh’s former law firm, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick, filed a lawsuit against Murdaugh over funds it alleged he misappropriated from the firm.

Lawyers said the discovery of the scheme originated when the firm inquired about a fee owed to them from a case that Murdaugh worked on along with another law firm. On Sept. 2, 2021, lawyers reported a check was found on Murdaugh’s desk from the other law firm.

The suit states that a notation on the check indicated it was partial payment of the fees the firm were inquiring about. However, PMPED officials said the check was made payable to Murdaugh’s personal account and not PMPED.

