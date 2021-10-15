Advertisement

Public’s help sought in hunt for Augusta battery suspect

Evan Marquise Brooks
Evan Marquise Brooks(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an aggravated battery earlier this month.

Evan Marquise Brooks is 32 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 186 pounds, according to deputies. Authorities also released a photo of him.

There’s an active warrant for his arrest in reference to an aggravated battery incident that occurred Oct. 6 in the 1000 block of County Place Drive, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the location of Brooks is urged to contact Investigator Lucas Heise or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1080.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash
Gavel
Unvaccinated SRS workers go to court in a battle to keep jobs
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh exits rehab, gets arrested over settlement funds
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI adds charge for suspect in police killing, makes 2 new arrests
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on I-20.
Tractor-trailer collides with SUV on westbound I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Classroom
Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties
Paulette Sims
Allendale woman found guilty in deadly double stabbing
FILE - In this May 16, 2020, file photo, a woman holds a sign during a rally to protest the...
In upcoming trial over Arbery death, racial reckoning looms large
Washington County taser-death trial
What chief deputy said today in Washington County taser-death trial