Public’s help sought in hunt for Augusta battery suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an aggravated battery earlier this month.

Evan Marquise Brooks is 32 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 186 pounds, according to deputies. Authorities also released a photo of him.

There’s an active warrant for his arrest in reference to an aggravated battery incident that occurred Oct. 6 in the 1000 block of County Place Drive, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the location of Brooks is urged to contact Investigator Lucas Heise or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1080.

