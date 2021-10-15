Plans being made for Georgia lawmakers’ special session

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia General Assembly will return to the state Capitol in a couple of weeks for a special session called by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The special session is set to convene Nov. 3.

The most pressing issue at hand is that lawmakers need to consider proposals for redrawn U.S. House, state House and state Senate districts. The districts are redrawn every 10 years based on census results to ensure that each one has the same population as each other district of its kind. This is known as the “one person, one vote” principle.

Also on the agenda is consideration of amendments to the state code based on recently passed changes to federal tax laws.

The General Assembly also needs to consider any local laws that legislators deem necessary to avoid unreasonable hardship of undue impairment of public functions.

Lawmakers are also set to ratify the provisions of several executive orders suspending the collection of fuel taxes. The measures were meant to ensure continued flow of fuel to the state.

The Senate will also need to confirm Kemp’s appointments of people to various positions since the regular session adjourned.

