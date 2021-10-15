PaceDay 2021: Riding in the fight against cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big day in the fight against cancer Saturday is PaceDay. Hundreds of bicyclists will ride in support of the Georgia Cancer Center.

PaceDay is back after a year of going virtual, nearly 800 people will take place in person or virtually. Riders are participating from all over the U.S.

“We are pumped we truly are, it’s been a long time a tough time for everyone. We’ve been waiting all this time to put on a celebration finish line festival for everybody that’s been supporting us,” said Martyn Jones, President of Paceline.

It’s a ride, not a race, with a goal of bringing people together.

“It truly is an event open to all abilities, race, gender, age. It’s about coming together as a community,” said Jones.

Dr. Martha Tingen says the funds raised will support a lot of what the Georgia Cancer Center does.

“Every penny raised goes to the Georgia Cancer Center for either patient care, or cutting edge research, patient education. It’s all about the patient and improving their lives when they are diagnosed with cancer,” said Martha Tingen, Associate Director for Cancer Prevention, Georgia Cancer Center.

PaceDay helps people like Dr. Hu. He has been working to discover how to destroy leukemia cells which as you can imagine is expensive.

“Nothing can happen without the support of Paceline, without the support, input from the community. I really appreciate everyone getting involved,” said Dr. Tianxiang Hu, Assistant Professor, Georgia Cancer Center.

Ultimately, everyone involved shares the same mission – helping cure cancer faster. And for some participants the ride really hits home.

“I have family members who’ve passed away from cancer and friends, so it feels good to do something new and reach a new goal,” said Karen, PaceDay participant.

There are two starting lines this year. Those are AU’s Summerville Campus and Harlem High School. The finish line is the Columbia County Amphitheater. The ride will kick off at 7:45 a.m. and last until 5:30 p.m.

Visit https://www.pacelineride.org/ to register for PaceDay or to donate. You have until until December 5 to do so.

