No one injured in Columbia County school bus crash
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in an accident Friday morning in Columbia County, but there were no injuries, according to authorities.
The crash happened a few minutes before 7:13 a.m. at William Few Parkway and Long Creek Falls just outside Grovetown, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
No lanes were blocked, according to deputies.
