Advertisement

No one injured in Columbia County school bus crash

No students were injured
No students were injured(Raycom)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in an accident Friday morning in Columbia County, but there were no injuries, according to authorities.

The crash happened a few minutes before 7:13 a.m. at William Few Parkway and Long Creek Falls just outside Grovetown, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

No lanes were blocked, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Unvaccinated SRS workers go to court in a battle to keep jobs
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh exits rehab, gets arrested over settlement funds
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI adds charge for suspect in police killing, makes 2 new arrests
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on I-20.
Tractor-trailer collides with SUV on westbound I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for October 15
UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment
UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment
Savannah Port
Port of Savannah backed up
Arena football
Georgialina Lions making arena football an Augusta staple