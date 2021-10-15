No one injured in Columbia County school bus crash

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in an accident Friday morning in Columbia County, but there were no injuries, according to authorities.

The crash happened a few minutes before 7:13 a.m. at William Few Parkway and Long Creek Falls just outside Grovetown, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

No lanes were blocked, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.