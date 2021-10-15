Advertisement

Man charged with leaving several animals locked in truck parked at Augusta hotel

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Florida man has been charged with animal cruelty after deputies learned he left multiple dogs, cats and a turtle locked in his truck for several hours.

On Thursday at 12:06 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 3030 Washington Road following reports of animals being locked in a car, an incident report states.

Deputies documented the vehicle was hot and the windows were only slightly open. The ignition was off and animals inside appeared to be panting heavily.

Upon opening the truck, a blue 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup, deputies discovered there were six dogs and three cats in the vehicle.

One small dog appeared to have mange, a mangled mouth and it was severely emaciated, the report reads. Feces and urine were seen throughout the inside of the vehicle. The animals also showed signs of dehydration. Authorities also located a turtle in the covered bed of the truck

Deputies identified the owner as 29-year-old Victor Martinez of Ocala, FL.

Martinez told deputies he had driven from his home in Florida and that he had been living in his truck for approximately one week with the animals, the incident report states.

Security video footage showed the animals had not been removed from the since 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Martinez was detained and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he was charged with animal cruelty.

The animals were turned over to animal control.

