North Augusta woman wins $300K on scratch-off lottery ticket

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta woman left the grocery store with ingredients to make hash and a lottery ticket that was worth some real cash.

While the pot was heating on the stove she scratched the ticket and won $300,000, the South Carolina Education Lottery announced in a news release.

“I thought it was $300 at first,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I scratched a little more and realized I was going to have to go to Columbia.”

The winner says she didn’t sleep well that night, but she certainly ate well.

“The hash tasted a whole lot better,” she said.

The groceries and winning ticket were purchased at the Food Lion #2666 at 135 Market Plaza Drive in North Augusta. The store will receive a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

The North Augusta player claimed the last top prize of $300,000 in the ($10) Xtreme Purple Multiplier game at odds of 1 in 900,000.

