Grovetown daycare teacher filing lawsuit over preschool classroom attack

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A daycare teacher in Grovetown is filing suit over this attack inside a preschool classroom.

We’ve been following this story for you for more than a month now. Video shows 28-year-old mom Kasey Brooks hitting and punching her son’s teacher at Saint Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Brooks claims she was upset after watching surveillance video of the teacher abusing her son.

Here is a look at that video first obtained by the I-Team:

It’s four hours long. During that time you can see the teacher grab and lift the child by his arms and his legs. She cups his face at one point and appears to shake it. But after watching all of the video, Columbia County deputies decided no crime occurred.

The sheriff’s office did arrest Brooks in the incident charging her with battery. The daycare teacher is now suing Brooks seeking damages for physical harm and medical expenses.

