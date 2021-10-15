Georgialina Lions making arena football an Augusta staple

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local organization is looking to make arena football a new staple of Augusta. We caught up with the person behind it.

“My playing days are behind me, but if you’re still interested in playing football, the Georgia-Lina Lions are a new arena team in town offering a way for you to play the game some way you never have before,” said Avery Broadwater.

Broadwater started the Georgialina Lions last year during a global pandemic with no experience in arena football.

“It was pretty hard. It was pretty hard,” he said.

Broadwater leaned into his faith and developed a program aimed at bringing arena football to Augusta. In their first season, the Lions ended up winning a championship.

“This program was built to give local talent an opportunity to come play a new kind of football. Arena. To get the speed, the energy, the family,” he said.

Broadwater brought in Kherik Hordon, a former college player, to coach. Gordon has a lot of experience coaching youth football, and wanted a chance to help give players a chance to get to the next level.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t go D1 that have D1 talent. We wanna be that opportunity for them to be seen and let that talent be seen,” said Hordon.

They say it’s okay if you’ve never played arena football before. They want players who are ready to work.

“The differences can be taught. If you’re a baller you’re a baller. It’s just that simple,” he said.

If you want to go out for the team they’re having a tryout this Sunday at 5 p.m. at more than a game on Sudan Road. They’ll also be holding tryouts in Jefferson County and Aiken County later this year.

