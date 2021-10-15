Advertisement

Georgialina Lions making arena football an Augusta staple

By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local organization is looking to make arena football a new staple of Augusta. We caught up with the person behind it.

“My playing days are behind me, but if you’re still interested in playing football, the Georgia-Lina Lions are a new arena team in town offering a way for you to play the game some way you never have before,” said Avery Broadwater.

Broadwater started the Georgialina Lions last year during a global pandemic with no experience in arena football.

“It was pretty hard. It was pretty hard,” he said.

Broadwater leaned into his faith and developed a program aimed at bringing arena football to Augusta. In their first season, the Lions ended up winning a championship.

“This program was built to give local talent an opportunity to come play a new kind of football. Arena. To get the speed, the energy, the family,” he said.

Broadwater brought in Kherik Hordon, a former college player, to coach. Gordon has a lot of experience coaching youth football, and wanted a chance to help give players a chance to get to the next level.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t go D1 that have D1 talent. We wanna be that opportunity for them to be seen and let that talent be seen,” said Hordon.

They say it’s okay if you’ve never played arena football before. They want players who are ready to work.

“The differences can be taught. If you’re a baller you’re a baller. It’s just that simple,” he said.

If you want to go out for the team they’re having a tryout this Sunday at 5 p.m. at more than a game on Sudan Road. They’ll also be holding tryouts in Jefferson County and Aiken County later this year.

MORE: | Local 8-year-old on way to Drive, Chip, and Putt championship

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
Family tells how clash with cops put Augusta 24-year-old in coma
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI adds charge for suspect in police killing, makes 2 new arrests
Lakeisha Walker
Hephzibah woman charged in stabbing that hurt boyfriend
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on I-20.
Tractor-trailer collides with SUV on westbound I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Savannah Port
Port of Savannah backed up
arena football
Making arena football a staple
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
Former GBI agent talks RCSO tasing incident leaving man on life support
Doug Parker
Former GBI agent talks RCSO tasing incident leaving man on life support