Elephant ‘Bo’ settling in quickly at new South Georgia home

ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WCTV) – Staff at Elephant Refuge International say Bo, the Asian male elephant who arrived three weeks ago at the new vast reserve in southern Decatur County, has settled in quickly.

An update sent out by the refuge says Bo is establishing a routine of grazing, bathing, disappearing into woods and sleeping under the stars. His 100-acre natural habitat provides vegetation, including a wide variety of grasses, bamboo, tree branches and vines he can graze.

The refuge says news that Bo would arrive set off a frenzy of preparation. Staff had been in discussions with circus owner George Carden for more than two years about obtaining some of his elephants. They had suggested bringing the four females first, to help raise money and provide time to reinforce facilities for Bo, the stronger, 11-foot tall, 5-ton bull.

But Carden decided to retire Bo first, giving the refuge a month’s notice. Staff quickly brought in contractors to install a fence made of 6-inch steel pipe, driven four feet into the ground. Crews also set up Bo’s new 70-gallon water trough and readied the pond inside his habitat. The work continued right down to the wire, wrapping up the evening before Bo’s arrival.

The refuge is not open to the general public. But those interested in seeing Bo can check out the Elephant Aid International website, which has an “EleCam” with live views inside Bo’s refuge.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.