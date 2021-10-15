‘Devastated’ family to discuss Washington County taser-death trial

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the murder trial continues in connection with the 2017 taser death of Eurie Martin, his family will discuss the case with media on Friday.

The family is holding a virtual news conference at 12:15 p.m. while the trial is on break.

Opening statements began Thursday in the murder trial of former deputies Rhett Scott, Michael Howell and Henry Copeland. According to the prosecution, Martin was tased by two deputies at least 15 times during a four-minute window. He died on the scene.

Attorneys for the family said they “will address new revelations from eyewitnesses including a nurse practitioner who watched in horror as deputies tased Martin more than 15 times.”

Former deputies Rhett Scott, Michael Howell, and Henry Copeland

Attorney Mawuli Davis of the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law Firm said: “The family is devastated by Mr. Martin’s death. However, after four long years, the family is grateful that the trial of these former Deputies is underway. "

Davis said testimony of witnesses in the trial has presented a compelling case “for the callous disregard for the welfare of Eurie Martin.”

The family said Martin was tased to death after being reported as “suspicious” while walking from Milledgeville to his family in Sandersville.

“In a climate where Black men and women are dying in deadly interactions with law enforcement, there must be accountability. Without accountability trust in the system is unfounded,” said attorney Francys Johnson of the law firm.

“A conviction in this case for Felony Murder would be the first time in Georgia history that law enforcement officers will be held accountable for the murder of a Black person. Maybe just maybe Sandersville will teach America what accountability looks like.”

In the courtroom

As the trial got started in earnest on Thursday, both the prosecution and defense explored the choices officers make and the authority they have to do so.

Former deputies Rhett Scott, Michael Howell and Henry Copeland watched as their defense attorneys and the prosecution battled over the actions that led to Martin’s death.

“Mr. Martin changed what was a simple encounter into a situation where deputies are placed into a position by no fault of their own into defending against Mr. Martin’s aggression,” said one defense attorney.

The defense argued deputies did not know or have the expertise to identify that Martin had a mental illness or health issue. They say he committed a felony by not complying with deputies’ orders, giving them the authority to respond with force.

On the other side, the prosecution presented several witness testimonies. At least two were in a truck and recorded video of Martin’s tasing.

“He didn’t understand what they were trying to do. And I started to let the window down one time to tell them. I couldn’t tell he kinda didn’t know. But he wasn’t putting up a fight to me,” said Kelbrick Wiley-Johnson, a witness of Martin’s arrest.

A Washington County chief investigator took the stand to talk about the use-of-force policy. According to the prosecution, Martin was tased by two deputies at least 15 times during a four-minute window. But Washington County use-of-force policy says only one taser should be deployed on a subject at a time.

“To deploy two different tasers on a subject, would that be a reasonable course of action?” said prosecutor Kelly Weathers.

“No, ma’am,” said Trey Burgamy.

Another witness brought by the prosecution said the moments after Martin’s death were incomprehensible, saying one officer kicked Martin’s hood over his face as if he was a dead animal.

As the trial continues, the defense plans to argue why Martin’s mental illness could have been mistaken as intoxication and that his death was an accident.

The prosecution aims to show deputies use of force was an intentionally excessive act that cost Martin his life.

