Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold front moves through Saturday bringing fall cool down Sunday into early next week.

Mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will stay above average again tonight ahead of the cold front. Lows will be down in the mid 60s early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

A cold front is expected to move through Saturday afternoon that will bring the chance for a few isolated showers. Most of the area should stay completely dry, so keep your outdoor plans. Highs on Saturday will be coolest in the western CSRA, mid 70s, and warmest in the eastern CSRA, mid 80s. Winds will be breezy throughout the day as the front moves through. Winds will start out of the west between 10-15 mph and then turn out of the northwest behind the front between 10-15 mph.

Behind the front looks like true fall weather with lows near 50 early Sunday and highs in the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

You will need a jacket Monday morning. Lows will be down in the mid and upper 40s early Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s.

Another chilly start early Tuesday with lows in the mid 40s. Sunny skies and seasonal highs in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. Dry weather sticks around most of the next week with slightly warmer temperatures past Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.