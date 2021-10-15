Can you help deputies find this runaway Augusta 17-year-old?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager who’s been gone for nearly two months.

Trishiaunda Kelly, of Augusta, was last seen around 11 p.m. Aug. 17 at 1110 Marks Church Road, where authorities say she ran away.

Authorities said she may be in the south Augusta area. In addition to releasing a photo, authorities described her as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ronald Sylvester at rsylvester@augustaga.gov or 706-821-1048.

