Augusta Symphony performing at Miller Theater’s ET screening

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Next week the Augusta Symphony will be playing live at the Miller Theater at the screening of Stephen Spielberg’s “ET the Extra Terrestrial.” We sat down with the music director to talk about the show.

“People really have a lot of fun with these things, because yes, you are at the movies, but you are also at a concert. And of course the sounds that a 70-piece live orchestra makes is much different than anything you hear at the movie theater,” said Dirk Meyer, music director for the Augusta Symphony.

Then on October 24 the orchestra will celebrate Halloween with a concert at the Jabez Sanford Hardin Performing Arts Center in Columbia County.

For more information visit their website at https://augustasymphony.com/.

