Advertisement

Augusta Symphony performing at Miller Theater’s ET screening

By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Next week the Augusta Symphony will be playing live at the Miller Theater at the screening of Stephen Spielberg’s “ET the Extra Terrestrial.” We sat down with the music director to talk about the show.

“People really have a lot of fun with these things, because yes, you are at the movies, but you are also at a concert. And of course the sounds that a 70-piece live orchestra makes is much different than anything you hear at the movie theater,” said Dirk Meyer, music director for the Augusta Symphony.

Then on October 24 the orchestra will celebrate Halloween with a concert at the Jabez Sanford Hardin Performing Arts Center in Columbia County.

For more information visit their website at https://augustasymphony.com/.

MORE: | Georgia-Carolina State Fair opens: Here’s what you need to know

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash
Gavel
Unvaccinated SRS workers go to court in a battle to keep jobs
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh exits rehab, gets arrested over settlement funds
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI adds charge for suspect in police killing, makes 2 new arrests
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on I-20.
Tractor-trailer collides with SUV on westbound I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment
UofSC students protest, demand firing of professors accused of sexual harassment
Ruben's Department Store
Rebranding Ruben’s Department Store after over a century of business
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man charged with leaving several animals locked in truck parked at Augusta hotel
booster shot generic
Booster shot recommendations