Augusta moped rider dies in fatal Deans Bridge Road crash

By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta moped rider has died after he was struck by a car Thursday night on Deans Bridge Road.

Brian Gilyard, 30, was riding a moped southbound on Deans Bridge Road at mile marker 11 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:45 p.m.

No autopsy will be done but the coroner’s office is investigating the traffic fatality.

