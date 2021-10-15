Augusta moped rider dies in fatal Deans Bridge Road crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta moped rider has died after he was struck by a car Thursday night on Deans Bridge Road.

Brian Gilyard, 30, was riding a moped southbound on Deans Bridge Road at mile marker 11 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:45 p.m.

No autopsy will be done but the coroner’s office is investigating the traffic fatality.

