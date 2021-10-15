Aiken man arrested on criminal sexual conduct with a minor and related charges

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man is facing charges for criminal sexual conduct with a minor and for producing child pornography.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Matthew Ramon Drayton, 23, of Aiken on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Drayton engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced child sexual abuse material.

Drayton was arrested Wednesday and was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree and on count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Both charges are a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.