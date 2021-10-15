3-year death anniversary of 12-year-old electrocuted in Fleming Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Balloons and flowers now line the fence near the spot an Augusta boy lost his life. Friday marks three years since 12-year-old Melquan Robinson was electrocuted after touching a fence at Fleming Park.

The city set aside more than a million dollars for wiring and field upgrades to the park in response. They also made plans for a memorial for Melquan but so far nothing’s been done. Friday night friends and family are expected to gather at Fleming Park at their own memorial.

They say it’s delayed until at least next year. They’re waiting for more money to become available. Until that permanent memorial goes up Fleming Park is where they gather.

It’s been three years since Melquan Robinson Jr. lost his life. The 12-year-old was playing on the field at Fleming Park when he touched a fence that a live wire touching it. It electrocuted Melquan and killed him. The city plans to improve the park where it happened and create a memorial for Melquan.

Last month we spoke to commissioner John Clark who is not happy with how long it’s taking.

“I get frustrated with this government because it’s drag your feet drag your feet kick the can down the road a little bit. Kick it again,” said Clark.

We asked city leaders about the delay. They say the original funding SPLOST seven which allowed for a little more than a million dollars wasn’t enough. But SPLOST eight allows for five million more which they believe will let them make better improvements. They say the money won’t be available until next year that’s why the project is delayed.

