Washington County taser-death trial underway for ex-deputies

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The murder trial for three former Washington County deputies is underway. The deputies are accused of killing 58-year-old Eurie Martin back in 2017. Body cam footage shows the deputies tasing Martin at least 15 times in four minutes. He died there on scene.

From use of force, to identifying mental health issues as the court doors opened Thursday, three deputies are on trial. And both the prosecution and defense arguments are diving into choices police make and the authority they have to do so.

58-year-old Euire Martin is dead. Now three Washington County deputies are facing a murder charge.

In court former deputies Rhett Scott, Micheal Howell, and Henry Copeland watched as their defense attorney’s and the prosecution battled over the actions that lead to Euire Martin’s death.

“Mr. Martin changed what was a simple encounter, into a situation where deputies are placed into a position by no fault of their own into defending against Mr. Martin’s aggression,” said one defense attorney.

The defense argued deputies did not know or have the expertise to identify Eurie Martin had a mental illness or health issue. They say he committed a felony by not complying with deputies orders, giving them the authority to respond with force.

On the other side the prosecution presented several witness testimonies. At least two who were in a truck and took the video of Martin’s tasing.

“He didn’t understand what they were trying to do. And I started to let the window down one time to tell them. I couldn’t tell he kinda, didn’t know. But he wasn’t putting up a fight to me,” said Kelbrick Wiley-Johnson, witness of Eurie Martin’s arrest.

They also brought a Washington County chief investigator to the stand to talk use of force policy. According to the prosecution, Martin was tased by two deputies at least 15 times during a 4 minute window. But Washington County use of force policy says only one taser should be deployed on a subject at a time.

“To deploy two different tasers on a subject, would that be a reasonable course of action?” said Prosecutor Kelly Weathers.

“No ma’am,” said Trey Burgamy.

As the trial continues the defense plans to argue why Martin’s mental illness could have been mistaken as intoxication and that his death was an accident. While the prosecution aims to show deputies use of force was an intentionally excessive act that cost Eurie his life. Another witness brought by the prosecution said the moments after Martin’s death were incomprehensible. Saying one officer kicked Martin’s hood over his face as if he was a dead animal.

