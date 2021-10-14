Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika

ATLANTA - Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile.

The event had been scheduled for Saturday in suburban Dallas at the home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais, who was using the symbol to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Spokesperson Mallory Blount says Walker is a “strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community” and says the symbol is offensive.

Earlier Wednesday, she denied it was a swastika.

The fundraiser comes as Walker said this week he has raised $3.7 million in the 37 days since launching bid for U.S. Senate.

He’s running for the seat representing Georgia that’s now held by Democrat Raphael Warnock, who’ll have to run again in 2022 because he was elected to a partial term.

Walker, a former University of Georgia and professional football player who grew up in Wrightsville, is an ally of Donald Trump and has supported Trump’s unproven claims that he the presidency due to election fraud. Georgia played a key role in Trump’s loss.

Walker’s campaign said it will file its detailed financial report for the third quarter with the Federal Election Commission by the end of the week.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WTOC and The Associated Press