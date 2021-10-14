Advertisement

Semitruck collides with SUV on Interstate 20 westbound

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on I-20.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An semi truck collided with an SUV in an early morning accident on Interstate 20.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety says the call came in at 4:23 a.m. as an accident with injuries and confirmed entrapment.

The accident happened on I-20 westbound, near exit 6, going towards Palmetto Parkway (I-520). The exit ramp is currently closed.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to the accident.

