Semitruck collides with SUV on Interstate 20 westbound
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An semi truck collided with an SUV in an early morning accident on Interstate 20.
North Augusta Department of Public Safety says the call came in at 4:23 a.m. as an accident with injuries and confirmed entrapment.
The accident happened on I-20 westbound, near exit 6, going towards Palmetto Parkway (I-520). The exit ramp is currently closed.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to the accident.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.