Semitruck collides with SUV on Interstate 20 westbound

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An semi truck collided with an SUV in an early morning accident on Interstate 20.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety says the call came in at 4:23 a.m. as an accident with injuries and confirmed entrapment.

The accident happened on I-20 westbound, near exit 6, going towards Palmetto Parkway (I-520). The exit ramp is currently closed.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to the accident.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.